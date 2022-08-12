Hiroyuki Kobayashi announces his abandonment a CAPCOM after 27 years of work to join a NetEasea Chinese software house that develops and produces video games, focusing in particular on the Chinese market, but which is also investing in the Japanese and Western market. Kobayashi He was in CAPCOM since 1995 and has worked as a producer on the series Sengoku Basara, Dragon’s Dogma and some Resident Evil And Devil May Cry.

In the message issued by the same on the day of his birthday, Kobayashi he is enthusiastic about the new collaboration and that he will share all his projects as soon as possible. Finally, he thanks the readers for their continued support.

For now it is not known which will be the first project supervised by Kobayashi in NetEasebut we look forward to news and invite you to keep following us for new updates.

