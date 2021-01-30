The Teatro Colón this Saturday experienced an unusual premiere. For the first time in its history, one of the best opera houses in the world began to function as an auxiliary space for the health system to collaborate in the fight against the pandemic. In the Passage of the Carriages a device from the DetectAr plan was installed, where PCR or saliva tests are performed to detect coronavirus.

The Columbus testing center opened its doors at 9 in the morning. Until 4pm, when it closed, there were long lines to enter down Tucumán street, where at 1171 the Passage has a separate entrance. In the theater, which will continue to open from Monday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., swabs are performed on people with symptoms of Covid-19. In addition, he receives asymptomatic patients who present seven days after having had close contact with a positive.

“We came to the Colón because my 17-year-old daughter, who did not come today, is Covid positive. That is why they said that we all had to do the saliva test,” said a woman who appeared with her husband and three other children.

Some members of the theater staff became volunteers to receive people and guide them. Like Lucía Ossoinak, who related: “Before I was an assistant in the general direction and I was also a guide. My job changed radically. Before it was to accompany people to get to know the theater, to enjoy it. And now it is to receive them for the process of DetectAr and accompany her to do the different steps. The good news is to return to the theater after almost a year without stepping on this building and to be able to help “.

“For the Teatro Colón this is perhaps the most emblematic opera or work, most important of all his life, which is lending their knowledge and infrastructure to a cause that has to do with health, “said María Victoria Alcaraz, the theater’s general director, who had a coronavirus in June and recovered.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 16 to 19, in the Colón they will also be tested the casts, technicians and producers of the theatrical works on the bill in the City of Buenos Aires. In the Buenos Aires government they explain that all of them are periodically monitored every 15 days, to guarantee health security during the development of their activities.

The DetectAr device that was installed in the Colón is attended by 60 people. It is the one that used to work at the Antonio Bermejo School of Commerce, in Callao 623. Now in that direction there was a Mobile Health Unit for the exclusive attention of tourists, with a previous shift.

Within the framework of the DetectAR Operation carried out by the City in conjunction with the National Government 28 devices work. Its objective is intelligent testing and early detection, to isolate in time and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

