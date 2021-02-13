After finally smiling with a great win against the Raptors, the Celtics found a game trap: a back to back forced by the reorganization of the pandemic calendar and visit in the Garden of the Pistons, a bottom line rival but a team that fights every night and that he came from, recently, beating the Nets and forcing two overtimes against the Lakers. In this course those of Dwane Casey have also already beaten the Lakers themselves, the Sixers … and twice to the Celtics, this second 102-108. They remain at 7-19 due to the 13-12 of some Celtics that, for one thing or another, are not far from 50% of victories.

The worst thing for the Celtics was that the good feelings that the secondary had given against the Raptors disappeared. And that Jayson Tatum ended up playing 41 minutes (33 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists) and Jaylen Brown (who has knee problems) went to 36 (27 points, 6 rebounds). Kemba Walker rested, Marcus Smart is still out and the rest of the team did not contribute anything at all. So Brad Stevens’ men lost although they managed to get to three in the last minute after being 13. At that moment came (for 95-101) the seventh triple of the rookie Sadiqq Bey, the 21-year-old cannoneer from Villanova who was chosen with number 19 of the last draft. Great news for the Pistons topped by this magical night of the promising rookie: 30 points, 12 rebounds, 7/7 in triples. Spectacular. The spearhead of a team driven by regulars Jerami Grant (15 points, 5 rebounds), Delon Wright (22 + 6 + 7 assists) and Josh Jackson (14 + 5). Blake Griffin, very limited physically, helped in what he could: 12 + 4 + 6 for a Pistons who are, with all their shortcomings, an example of professionalism almost every night.

HAWKS 114-SPURS 125

Absolute disaster for the Hawks … and tremendous success for the Spurs. The Texans opened their seven-game road trip out of San Antonio with an on-court display from a rival who is well below (11-14 now) than expected after making a lot of noise in the market. Quite the opposite of the Spurs, with a fantastic 15-11 and much better than what was generally expected of them this season. Popovich’s are, in fact, sixth in a West in which they did not enter many accounts for the playoffs.

The final +11 certainly does not tell the story of the match. The Spurs won 48-77 at halftime and 72-110 after three quarters. Halfway through the third, Lloyd Pierce retired his starters with a 61-100 score, a humiliating disaster for the Hawks against an opponent who by then had made 65% of their shots. A butchery. Then, with the benches emptied, the Hawks made up the scoreboard to the rhythm of rookie Skylar Mays (20 points). The Texas exhibition was led by DeMar Derozan (23 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists), perfectly accompanied in a choral recital by Keldon Johnson (20 points), Poeltl (14 + 12), Dejounte Murray (16 + 6 + 5…). The Spurs are one of the surprises of the course. The Hawks, for now, one of the great disappointments.

NUGGETS 97-THUNDER 95

The Nuggets are no longer in a position to give away a single win, so at least they can celebrate that they narrowly saved themselves from the tireless Thunder, who continue to add defeats with much better feeling than one might expect, now without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After losing two games in a row in overtime on the champion’s court, the Lakers, the Thunder led for many minutes in the rockies, and in fact they were 81-89 with less than five minutes to go. Then the Nuggets hit a 12-0 (93-89) parial. with which they secured a long-suffering victory that leaves them at 14-11 to OKC’s 10-15.

Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. Jamal Murray added 22 + 5 + 5 and Michael Porter Jr finished with 15 points for a fair Nuggets (still without Gary Harris or Dozier) and in which Monte Morris and RJ Hampton were around 20 minutes from the bench (7 points each) for the only 6 that Facu Campazzo played this time, who did not score and missed his two shots. In the Thunder, 15 points from Lu Dort, 15 with 5 rebounds and 4 assists, 16 from Diallo and a good production from the bench led by 20 points from Justin Jackson.

BULLS 106-CLIPPERS 125

The Clippers continue their march at perfect pace, in a dynamic that has nothing to do with last season. Still without Paul George, they won with absolute authority in Chicago and are 19-8 to 10-15 by some Bulls that are less in the East.

The game was breaking up from the middle of the third quarter: from 73-76 it went to 86-101 with still a lot to play in the last quarter. Kawhi Leonard, in his best physical moment in recent years, was again impeccable: 33 points, 6 rebounds. And from the bench came the artillery of Marcus Morris (20 points, 6/8 in triples) and Lou Williams (17 points, 5 assists). For the Bulls, 26 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists from Zach LaVine and 17 points and 4 assists from Coby White. The casualties of Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. weigh in.

HORNETS 120-TIMBERWOLVES 114

There’s no way the Timberwolves (6-20, worst team in the NBA) are going to get anything right. His fourth loss in a row came in Karl-Anthony Towns’ second game after missing 13 to COVID. that left without three players (including a starter: PJ Washington) his rival, some Hornets who won (120-114) and continue their good march in the East (13-14, sixth in Conference). The Wolves returned to compete until the end … and lost again. In the last minutes they played worse and missed chances (109-108 at 1:39 left) until a triple by Terry Rozier (the best of the night: 41 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) put the finishing touch.

The Hornets are a very worked team, with variants and rhythm in attack and good players: Gordon Hayward stayed this time at 5/21 in shooting (14 points) but contributed (7 rebounds, 5 assists), and Graham did not score or a triple (0/5, 8 points) but Zeller (17 points, 8 rebounds), Bridges (11 + 10) and a LaMelo Ball that continues to climb in the race to be Rookie of the Year: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists in his first NBA game against Anthony Edwards, number 3 against number 1 of the last draft. Edwards left his usual good moments in attack (not always efficient) for 21 points and 7 rebounds. Beasley scored 31 points and Towns went from very little to something more (in the end, 25 + 8) for a Wolves who remain without cohesion and who are not capable of articulating quintets that attack and defend. It seems to be one thing or another. Ricky Rubio distributed 9 assists, but he was again bad in the shot (2/8 with 0/3 in triples: 5 points) and was not fine in the decisive moments.

WIZARDS 91-KNICKS 109

Another disaster for the Wizards, gripped by the fierce defense of Tom Thibodeau and his Knicks in the first game of the season without Bradley Beal, the league’s best scorer. Without the guard, the expected: only 91 points and a terrible 38% in shots that was 26% in triples (9/34). Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists. Very alone, without success on the outside (0/4 in triples) and with 5 losses. Players like Davis Bertans or Hachimura didn’t contribute anything, and the Knicks had it easy with their tremendous superiority in the zones: 42-58 in points in the paint, 65-46 in rebounds.

It’s already 6-17 for the Wizards to 12-15 for the Knicks. Julius Randle was the best (24 points, 18 rebounds, 4 assists), well accompanied by Immanuel Quickley (16 points), who shone from the bench alongside Derrick Rose (14 points, 6 assists and 4 steals in 20 minutes), who completed his second return game for the Knciks. Of course, there was very bad news for Thibodeau: center Mitchell Robinson suffered a broken hand.