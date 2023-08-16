Bankitalia said, on Wednesday, in a note (Public Finance: Needs and Indebtedness) that the nominal value of the state’s public debt reached 2843.1 billion euros ($3134 billion) in June 2023, an increase of 27.8 billion euros ($30.7 billion) from the previous May.

The bank added that the recorded rise in the value of public debt reflects an “increase in liquidity in the treasury” last June by 14.2 billion euros ($15.65 billion) to 41.8 billion euros ($46.1 billion), in addition to “debt requirements” by 12.3 billion euros ($13.6 billion). dollar).

He explained that this rise also included “the total impact of margins and interest on the issuance, redemption and revaluation of securities linked to inflation and exchange rate change” combined by 1.3 billion euros ($1.43 billion), while no change was recorded in the debts of central and local administrations.

The Italian National Statistics Office had announced that the gross domestic product contracted 0.3 percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, but rose 0.6 percent on an annual basis.

The Italian government expects the economy to grow by at least 1.2 percent this year, adding that the positive trend in the service sector will be enough to offset the widely expected slowdown in manufacturing activities.