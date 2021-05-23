Historic bump, capital. Hercules continues to descend steps in his particular hell and next season will be a member of the fourth category of Spanish football for the first time in its almost century-old history. That hard. Alicante cries a descent that was consummated in Llagostera. Hercules said goodbye to the First RFEF after falling in a final in which he had no room for maneuver. It was only worth winning and she took an insufficient draw, made up in the last minutes when she lost 3-0 with ten minutes to go.

The descent leaves many marked, starting with Carmelo del Pozo, the architect and head of the squad, and ending with some players who were signed to try to get promoted to Second Division and leave Hercules in misery, beyond the catacombs in which he has played in the last seven years. It’s time to start from scratch, in the fourth category and who knows how it will survive from the next course.

Hercules was a flan in Llagostera. The pressure could, especially to his defense. Manolo Díaz’s team was outmatched from the first minute by Duba. Little by little, he conceded goals against a Llagostera that will be next season in Primera RFEF after closing the year immaculately in his stadium, where he has not lost throughout the course.

Llagostera did damage on the sides, with lateral centers. Thus he scored the first two goals, punishing the passivity of the centrals and the Blue and White defense. Sergio Cortés, from a penalty, scored the third and finished with Hercules. Benja and Sidoel scored the last goals of the Alicante team in Second B and achieved a draw that only served to die on the shore. The Second RFEF, with many decisions to make, wait for a Hercules who leaves an entire city crying.