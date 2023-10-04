A box of dolutegravir tablets.

The Ministry of Health declared this Monday the patent of a medicine as “of public interest”, the previous step to removing the exclusive rights from the company that sells it and granting a compulsory license. If successful, it would be the first license of its kind in the country. This is dolutegravir, a drug that is used in patients with HIV and whose patent in Colombia belongs to the British pharmaceutical company ViiV Healthcare, specialized in HIV medications and AIDS treatments.

The Ministry argues, in an official statement, that the declaration is due to the need to care for the general population, since there is a “high prevalence of HIV” in the migrant population. Almost 3 million foreigners, the vast majority Venezuelans, live in Colombia. ViiV Healthcare, which has the license for the drug until 2026, has ten days to file an appeal for reconsideration. It will be defined by Minister Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, who made the decision to declare it of public interest. The laboratory has not commented on the announcement.

The Government’s objective is to lower the price of the drug and avoid “a situation of lack of access” to HIV treatments. At the time of publishing this article, the regulated commercial price for a bottle of 30 tablets of 50 mg dolutegravir is $401,574 COP (about $95), according to data from the National Commission on Prices of Medicines and Medical Devices.

Opening the patent would allow the Government to offer a generic version of the drug at a cheaper price, while ViiV Healthcare could continue selling it at the current cost. 8% of HIV patients in Colombia use this antiviral, according to The High Cost Account, a technical organization of the health system that functions as a fund to make payments for the most expensive diseases.

The declaration is the result of a process that the Ministry began in June to evaluate the possibility of subjecting dolutegravir patents to compulsory licensing. Since then, ViiV Helathcare and its main shareholder, the pharmaceutical multinational GlaxoSmithKline, as well as several sector unions, have opposed it. For example, the Colombian Intellectual Property Association or the Afidro laboratory union. Some asked to negotiate with ViiV to sell the State to them at a lower price, and others agreed with the Government’s proposal.

He Ministry went ahead and formed an inter-institutional technical committee with delegates from the ministries of Health and Commerce, and the Department of National Planning. The committee met in early August and recommended declaring the patents as being of public interest and then subjecting the patents to a compulsory license. The Ministry explains that it made the decision to make this change because it has the “duty to guarantee all people access to health promotion, protection and recovery services,” in accordance with article 49 of the Constitution.

Although ViiV Healthcare has not commented on Monday’s declaration, it did respond to the committee’s conclusions in August. He said he did not agree with the decision and argued that there was a “lack of clarity about the origin of the information included in the report,” according to the MinSalud Communiqué.

Carolina Gómez, an expert lawyer in patent and health issues, explains via telematics that the process of going from a declaration of public interest to a mandatory license is an unknown. “No one knows well because it has never been done,” she maintains. “It is a process that the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce must carry out. There is a general regulation in the single circular of that entity, but it is unreleased,” she adds.

The only time the country declared a medicine of public interest, in 2016, the Government of Juan Manuel Santos did so with imatinib, a treatment for some types of cancer. On that occasion, faced with internal and external pressures, the Government finally negotiated a lower purchase price, but did not reach the mandatory license.

