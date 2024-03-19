The holiday period of Easter could be the great test for Francisco Castro, the provisional mayor of Navolato, since the Altata port is the beach area closest to the capital of Sinaloa and therefore a center of attraction for hundreds of families during the holidays. The weekend already left a bad precedent with the death of two people (a young father and his 10-year-old son) who were swept away by the current when they were fishing. It is these types of tragedies that must be avoided during vacation days, and that can only be achieved with a close and well-coordinated operation. Will Castro be up to the task?

About vacationthis year is the last that Culiacán will have beachessince starting in June, when the mayors are elected, the municipalization of Eldorado, the coastal municipality of Culiacán, where beautiful beaches such as Las Arenitas, Ponce, El Conchal and Guadalupe Bay. These are small beaches, but highly appreciated by the inhabitants of the municipality of Culiacán.

He Next Thursday will be a historic day, as the IMSS-Wellbeing begins to operate. With this, the clinics and hospitals managed by the Health Secretary They become part of that decentralized institution. To achieve this, transition work has been carried out for two years in which the infrastructure was re-adapted and a complete re-adaptation of the labor framework with salary leveling was carried out. It is an occasion also awaited by the Secretary of Health in Sinaloa, Cuitláhuac González, since it is now up to federal officials to solve the deficiencies with which some hospitals operate, mainly the new one. general hospital, the Pediatric Hospital and the Women's Hospital.

Only him new general hospital of Culiacán requires a minimum investment of 38 million pesos to begin operating at 100 percent of its capacity. According to the state governor, during the recent presidential visit, he explained to the country's president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that there was a citizen complaint about the inoperability of the new hospital. For this reason, an evaluation was carried out and it was determined that there is little that needs to be corrected. In this way, the Federation will be responsible for channeling and executing the 38 million pesos needed. We only hope that this happens soon, since delays have been a constant in the history of this hospital.

The electoral controversy one lives inside the PRD. Its militants are engaged in an internal struggle for candidates and reports of threats have already surfaced. The recent meeting, in which the distribution of multi-member nominations was analyzed, was held without the presence of the state leader, Óner Lazcano. It had already been announced that it would be during the weekend when the conflicts would detonate in the PRD, since the possibility that the leadership was unaware of some of the agreements already agreed upon as part of the Alliance for Strength and Heart for Mexico (PAN, PRI, PRD). This story has a continuation.

