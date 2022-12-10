Here are some reactions:

* Vice President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted, “No voice is louder than Morocco’s voice in the World Cup.. Congratulations to all Arabs, achieving the Arab dream at the hands of the lions of Morocco.”“.

* Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated Moroccan King Mohammed VI in a telegram on “the great global historic achievement,” according to official media..

* Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad wrote on Twitter, “The Moroccan national team’s outstanding performance continues…a well-deserved victory and qualification…We congratulate the brotherly Morocco, king, government and people, on this honorable achievement.”“.

* The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, congratulated King Mohammed VI of Morocco, in a telephone call, on “the victory of the Moroccan national football team and its rise to the semi-finals… as the first Arab and African team to reach this stage in the history of the tournament.”“.

* Prince Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan on Twitter: “The Atlas Lions are making history. Blessed be the victory“.

* Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shiaa Al-Sudani on Twitter: “We share the joy of our brothers in the sister Kingdom of Morocco with the brilliance of its team, which wrote history with its qualification.“.

* Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba wrote on Facebook that he congratulates Morocco on the “historic achievement of qualifying its team for the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.”“.

* The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, “Sincere congratulations to the sister Kingdom of Morocco for the honorable victory of the national team and the historic qualification” for the semi-finals..

* Chad President Mohamed Idriss Deby on Twitter wrote that it was a “historic and exceptional” win! The Atlas Lions’ qualification for the 2022 World Cup semi-finals is a qualification for all of Africa.!”.

* The Confederation of African Football tweeted, “Continental history!… What an achievement for the Atlas Lions“.

* Didier Drogba, retired Ivory Coast soccer star and Chelsea legend, tweeted: “They did it!!! Well done, Morocco, with this achievement. Long live Africa“.

* Former German national team player Mesut Ozil: Proud and what a team! And what an achievement for the African continent and the Muslim world..It is wonderful to see such fairy tales still possible in modern football – this will give so many people so much strength and hope.

* Samuel Eto’o, former Cameroon striker and current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, tweeted, “Wonderful!… the entire continent is cheering you on.”“.

* Elon Musk, owner of Twitter: “Congratulations to Morocco“.

* Colombian singer Shakira tweeted through the words of her famous song at the World Cup in South Africa: This time for Africa.