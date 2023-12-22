New York (Union)

The UAE welcomed the Security Council’s adoption of Resolution No. 2720, which requests the UN Secretary-General to appoint a coordinator to supervise the delivery of aid to Gaza and establish a new UN mechanism for humanitarian aid.

Yesterday, the UN Security Council approved a draft resolution submitted by the UAE calling for a large-scale increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, while the resolution was adopted with the approval of 13 of the Council’s 15 members, and two members, the United States and Russia, abstained.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, confirmed that Resolution No. 2720 constitutes “a very important step within our extended path, as it will allow the entry of aid, which constitutes the lifeline of the people of Gaza, and its delivery to those who need it most.” ».

The resolution calls on all parties to provide and facilitate the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of large-scale humanitarian assistance to Gaza, to take urgent action in this regard, and to create conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, confirmed that the UAE achieved a historic breakthrough with the Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2720, which strengthens the humanitarian situation in Gaza, adding: “A very important step in difficult international circumstances.”

He explained, in a tweet on the “X” platform following the adoption of the decision, that in a world where force imposes its conditions, politics becomes the art of negotiation to achieve the possible, adding: All appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and our diplomatic team for their perseverance and perseverance.

Meanwhile, in a statement before the Council commenting on the vote, Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh warned that unless drastic measures are taken, famine will occur in the Gaza Strip, saying: “According to the World Food Programme, the food that has entered Gaza since the beginning of the conflict does not It represents only 10 percent of what is necessary to maintain the lives of the population.”

She added: “Half of Gaza’s population is starving now.”

Last week, the UAE led a delegation of members of the UN Security Council to the border with Rafah, to witness the difficult challenges that the Security Council has been discussing for more than two months, where they met victims who endured and survived with their lives from “the hell that was unleashed on Gaza, after the October 7 attacks on Israel.” ».

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said: “We know that the text of the resolution is not ideal, and we know that only a ceasefire will put an end to the suffering,” explaining: This text “practically responds to the desperate humanitarian situation of the Palestinian people,” stressing the “hell” that the Palestinian Strip is experiencing. Besieged.

She continued: “The situation that Security Council members saw on the border with Rafah is intolerable.”

She noted that thousands of trucks were trying and failing to enter through the Rafah crossing, which was designated only for pedestrians, while nearly a million people were crowded into the Rafah border area in the Gaza Strip, where there were only less than 200,000 before the war.

She referred to the United Nations report stating that the rate of hunger in Gaza is higher than in any country experiencing any conflict in the past twenty years, explaining that Israel’s war on Gaza and the price paid by Palestinian civilians, of whom we know that 70 percent are women and children, also has a major impact. On neighboring countries.

She explained that the spread of regional displacement is a real possibility, and we are already seeing it, including in the West Bank, where about 300 Palestinians were killed, including 75 children.

She stated that Egypt's efforts to alleviate this crisis on its borders are encouraging, but it needs help, as this is not Egypt's problem alone, and there must be an international response, and this is why the Security Council is called for urgent intervention.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh explained that the text is the result of consultations and extensive communication between members of the Security Council and the parties concerned, especially Egypt and Palestine, adding: “We are particularly grateful for their efforts.”

She stressed that the purpose of this text is very simple, as it responds to the difficult humanitarian situation on the ground, to the Palestinian people who bear the burden of this conflict while preserving those who are trying to provide assistance to save lives, and it demands the urgent release of hostages and humanitarian access to address their medical needs.

According to Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, the text demands that the warring parties allow and facilitate the use of all available routes to the Gaza Strip to provide humanitarian assistance, which means that all possible land, sea and air routes to enter Gaza must be used to allow the entry of aid to save lives.

She continued: “This includes ensuring the continued opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing with the support of the Security Council.”

She pointed out that even if aid trucks enter in large quantities, if coordination is not done well, the aid will simply not reach those who need it, warning that current coordination efforts are not sufficient, if 136 United Nations relief workers lose their lives because of this. .

She explained that for this reason, the text reaffirms that humanitarian personnel, property and cargo must be protected, and that they may not be subjected to attack, which is a well-established principle of international humanitarian law that has been repeatedly violated in this conflict.

She pointed out that the decision presented by the UAE responds to calls for a permanent ceasefire and a significant increase in humanitarian assistance, noting that the challenge in diplomacy is often facing the moment in the world we live in, and not the world we desire, and stressed that the UAE will never tire. In support of a complete ceasefire.

She stated that the resolution assigns the Secretary-General of the United Nations to appoint a high-level coordinator for the humanitarian and reconstruction situation, and he will have the task of monitoring, verifying and facilitating the provision of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and the resolution gives him the necessary resources and equipment for that, pointing out that the coordinator will establish a mechanism to accelerate the provision of aid, and we expect to submit a report. He will stop working within 20 days. Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh explained that there are similar mechanisms established in other humanitarian crises.