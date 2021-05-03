In early May 1945, the British military sank German ships with thousands of Nazi concentration camp prisoners. Previously unknown details of the tragedy to the agency RIA News described by the historian of the special services Dmitry Khokhlov.

On May 3, 1945, in the Lubeck Bay in the Baltic Sea, Royal Air Force military pilots attacked the Cap Arkona, Tilbeck and Deutschland liners, which were carrying up to 12 thousand people. Fewer than a thousand prisoners of war managed to survive.

Khokhlov presented a letter from eyewitness Vasily Salomatkin, written on May 2, 1949, to the Ministry of State Security. In it, a witness to the tragedy wrote that the pilots ignored the white flags hung on the ships. “The British pilots, like the fascist ones, not recognizing anything, not paying attention to the white flag on the ship, not paying attention to the waving of the people on the deck, white shirts, begging for mercy, to save life, continued to bomb the ships. The bombing took place at a very low altitude, ”he said.

Salomatkin also wrote that “about a kilometer from the sinking site of the Cap Arcona ship, torpedo boats appeared. Seeing them, we rushed to swim towards them, thinking that they would pick us up and save us. It turned out the opposite. The soldiers on the boats stood and shot the floating prisoners from machine guns. “

Those who escaped were later beaten and threatened by British soldiers in the camp. As a result, the former prisoners had to get their weapons for self-defense.

Khokhlov suggested that the British concentrated all their efforts on capturing Lubeck, pursuing political goals – to get ahead of the Soviet troops. Their task was to show their direct participation in hostilities and to prevent the control of the Red Army over the territory that would allow them to develop an offensive in the direction of Denmark.

On April 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense launched a section “Cannot Be Forgotten” about the atrocities of the Nazis. The project, timed to coincide with the International Day for the Liberation of Nazi Concentration Camp Prisoners, was posted on the agency’s website. The portal contains documents and photographs from the funds of the Central Archives of the Ministry of Defense, telling about the crimes of soldiers and officers of the Wehrmacht, civilian personnel of Nazi Germany and their accomplices. There is also evidence of mass killings of civilians by the Nazis, including babies. A number of documents have been cleared of secrecy. It is noted that the published information is not recommended for familiarization to persons under the age of majority. The reason for this is the detailed description of the atrocities to which the prisoners of war and the civilian population were subjected.

On March 22, the Investigative Committee of Russia decided to combine criminal cases of Nazi atrocities against civilians into one proceeding. The head of the department, Alexander Bastrykin, said that now the Investigative Committee will consider the case of the genocide of the peoples of the USSR. It will include criminal cases on massacres in the area of ​​the village of Zhestyanaya Gorka, Novgorod region, on the destruction of more than 200 children in the Yeisk orphanage, as well as on the circumstances of the extermination of people in concentration camps in the village of Moglino, Pskov region and in the area of ​​Simferopol. In addition, the case will include facts of mass killings of civilians in the Rostov region in 1942, where the Nazis shot more than 30 thousand people.