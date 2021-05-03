In 1945, British soldiers destroyed German ships, which were carrying thousands of prisoners of Nazi concentration camps, most of whom were the Soviet military. On Monday, May 3, the historian of the special services Dmitry Khokhlov told about this in an interview with “RIA News”.

He pointed out that the tragedy took place on May 3, 1945 in the Lubeck Bay in the Baltic Sea. British aircraft attacked German ships carrying concentration camp prisoners. As a result of the incident, according to various estimates, from 7 to 12 thousand people died. According to historians, among them were representatives of more than 25 nationalities, including natives of the USSR.

“By the scale of the drowning [лайнера] “Cap Arcona” is considered the fourth maritime disaster in the history of mankind, “- said Khokhlov.

As evidence, the historian presented a letter from an eyewitness Vasily Salomatkin, written by him to the Ministry of State Security in 1949. According to the narrator, the British military ignored the white flags on German ships and continued to bomb the ships. After the attack, the Soviet military was forbidden to bury their fallen compatriots with honors, an eyewitness said.

In addition, according to Salomatkin, the surviving prisoners were placed in a camp, where they were kept in cramped quarters and poorly fed.

As Khokhlov specified, Great Britain took such a step in order to take the German city of Lubeck “as soon as possible.”

On April 9, on the 75th anniversary of the uprising of the prisoners of the Buchenwald concentration camp, the Russian Ministry of Defense published archival materials of the war years. From the documentation it follows that on April 11, 1945, there was an uprising of concentration camp prisoners. The prisoners contacted the advancing American troops by radio, asked for help, after which they killed the guards and waited for the allies.