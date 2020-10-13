The centuries-old tradition of home brewing in Russian villages is nothing more than a myth. This was stated by historian Igor Kurukin in an interview with the Lenta.ru correspondent. The scientist noted that the myth of the Russian people’s craving for moonshine appeared relatively recently – only at the beginning of the 20th century. It appeared against the backdrop of the massive spread of the practice of home brewing caused by economic problems during the First World War.

According to Kurukin, the alcoholization of the urban population in the 19th century practically did not spread to the villages. But the war made its own adjustments, and the last Emperor Nicholas II announced a complete ban on the sale of vodka, although wine continued to be poured in taverns.

“It is at this time that moonshine appears in the villages,” Kurukin said. As the historian emphasizes, at this moment the normal exchange of goods between town and country was disrupted. According to him, it was not profitable for the peasant to sell grain, so he transferred it to moonshine. But more often than not, he did not drink it, but exchanged it for essential goods that were absent due to supply interruptions.

Earlier, Kurukin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, dispelled the myth of the centuries-old drunkenness of the Russian people, noting that the increase in the volume of alcohol consumed per capita occurred only in the 20th century, which was typical for other European countries. In the Middle Ages and before the collapse of the Russian Empire, the rural population, which constituted the majority, practically did not drink, since this did not correspond to the way of life of the community.

