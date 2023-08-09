Today a new edition of Pokémon Presents has been carried out, which has had announcements that a certain sector of fans liked, although it is worth saying that there were some disappointed due to the lack of strong revelations. In fact, some things like the fifth generation remake were expected.

Despite all this, there are still people hoping to see the return of Black and Whiteand they have found a clue that would lead to new versions, since there is a newly revealed character named Draytonwhich has been directly related to Draydenthe dragon-type gym leader.

That means, that the franchise would be waiting for the right moment to make the corresponding announcement, and that brings us until February of 2024, since in that month it has become a tradition to have presentations of the franchise. Also, it would not have been mentioned to shade this year’s releases, we mean Detective Pikachu Returns and the DLC of Scarlet and purple.

We will have to wait for more announcements.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It would be nice if the remake was announced, but the custom is that only one remake is made per generation of consoles, so Switch has already had it. So I would expect Black and white to leave for the next fixture.