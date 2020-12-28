Karima Begum, mother of musician AR Rahman, has passed away. Rahman was also very close to his mother Karima. Rahman and his mother left Hinduism and converted to Islam at a critical point in life. Revealing about his conversion, he was told that he did not like his old name Dileep. According to the book AR Rahman The Spirit of Music, he did not consider his name to be his image. As Islam moved towards Sufism, he thought of changing his name.

Kashmiri raised temperature in pink bikini, Nand Aarti did this comment

.R Rahman had told that my mother wanted to marry the younger sister and went to the astrologer for this. At the same time I wanted to change my name and get a new identity. The astrologer looked at me and said that this is quite a good thing. He then suggested me two names, Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim. The astrologer said that any one name would be good for me. I liked the name Rahman. In this way a Hindu astrologer named me Muslim. According to Rahman, his mother wanted him to add ‘Allah Rakha’ to his name. In this way he became Allaharkkha Rahman i.e. AR Rahman.

Nigar posted a photo and told the sister – Happy, Gauhar gave this reaction

Did anyone pressurize them to change religion? In response to this question, AR Rahman says that this can happen only when a voice has come from your heart. AR Rahman says that his mother was a Hindu since childhood when he came to know that he was getting help due to religion in difficult times. His tendency was towards spirituality. In those times, there were pictures of Hindu deities in our house. Apart from this there were also pictures of Mother Mary and Jesus. Pictures of Mecca and Medina were also seen on the walls of our house.

AR Rahman’s mother Karima Begum died, close to musician

AR Rahman says that he met Qadri Saheb in 1986, 10 years after his father’s death. He was ill at the time and cared for by his mother. So he started treating her like his daughter. We had a deep connection. At that time, Rahman had started working as a musician with 19 years.