It comes to him to Pepe Mel’s team an awful January slope. Located, with 23 points, eight from the playoffs and five above the relegation places, the first month of 2021 looms as the final test to gauge the options that could be obtained from even aspiring to fight for the First Division.

It happens that Pepe Mel’s team, whims of the calendar, is going to chain, classification aside, four games against the top favorites for promotion to First Division, as the Madrid coach himself has repeatedly recognized. Today, from 6:00 p.m., he has summoned his pupils to face the last days of the year.

Las Palmas is coming losing 2-0 against Rayo Vallecano. Without rest, the UD now faces its particular Himalayas. In one stroke, in addition, the two best teams await him, at least for now, in the category. Yes already This Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. Canary Islands, it receives Espanyol, a solid leader, seven days later it changes archipelago to face Mallorca, second classified, at the same time. Later, on January 24, it will be the Leganés, recently descended, who visits the Gran Canaria Stadium.

Thus, Las Palmas begins the January slope with the theoretical worst rivals ahead. Forever With the descent on the prowl, as soon as 2021 begins, it will be time to define his career for the remainder of the season. Strong emotions right from the start. Let the ball roll.