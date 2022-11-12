A hiker was injured this Saturday after falling from a height of 50 meters in Cieza. Specifically, the man fell between the Mulata dam and the Almadenes hydroelectric plant.

The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call this morning reporting what had happened. The Helicopter of the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies with the air rescue group, made up of 3 CEIS firefighters, rescued the wounded man and transferred him to the athletics tracks of the Cieza sports center, from where the ambulance took him to the Lorenzo Guirao hospital of said municipality. At the moment, the seriousness of the wounded man’s injuries, a 70-year-old man, according to police sources, has not been revealed.