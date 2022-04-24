THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, April 24, 2022, 5:51 p.m.



A 38-year-old hiker had to be rescued this Sunday in Calblanque (Cartagena) after suffering a fall. The woman could not continue walking due to a possible ankle fracture. The accident occurred in the Cabezo de la Fuente area, in the direction of the beach. as reported by 112, which received a notice at 12:58 p.m. In addition, they reported that the affected woman was accompanied by a group of hikers and she was able to reach a visitor center.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council, an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency and Emergency Management Department, a helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies based in Alcantarilla with a group of rescuers from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, an environmental agent with a forest checkpoint and a Civil Guard patrol. The health services attended and transferred the hiker to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.