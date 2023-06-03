Saturday, June 3, 2023, 12:32 p.m.



A hiker was injured when he fell in the vicinity of Cañadas de San Pedro. At 8:15 a.m., the 48-year-old man called the 1-1-2 Emergency Coordination Center to be rescued in the Sierra de Altaona area, Cañadas de San Pedro. The person affected reported that he was alone, in an area that was difficult to access and that he had fractured his foot and could not walk.

The Local Police and an ambulance with health personnel from the 061 Emergency Management and Health Emergencies attended the scene, awaiting rescue by firefighters from the Murcia City Council Fire Fighting and Rescue Service.

Once located and stabilized, he was transferred to a safe area, and from there to the Reina Sofía General University Hospital, Murcia.