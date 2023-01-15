Members of the emergency services had to mobilize this Monday morning to rescue an injured hiker in Sierra Espuña, at the Mirador Collado Pilón, in the municipality of Totana.

After 12:00 noon, the Emergency Coordination Center received a call reporting that a woman had sprained her ankle while on a route and could not continue walking.

An environmental agent, a helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergency with the Air Rescue Group of the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue of the Region of Murcia, a Local Police patrol and a Mobile Unit of Emergencies of the Emergency Management and Sanitary Emergencies 061.

After being rescued, the injured hiker (a 55-year-old woman) was stabilized by health workers from 061 and transferred to the Morales Meseguer Murcia hospital.