A hiker died this Saturday in Vilaller, in the Alta Ribagorça region, in Lleida, when falling from a height of 100 meterss when it was in the southern part of the Besiberri, at an elevation of 2,700 meters below the Coll d’Abellers, according to a statement from Bombers de la Generalitat.

The deceased, a 52-year-old man from Las Franqueses del Vallès (Barcelona), had traumas of varying severities after the accident, caused by unknown causes, and death has subsequently been certified.

Bomber has received the alert around 10 o’clock and has activated the rescue helicopter with the joint team of the Special Actions Group and the SEM, which have accessed the scene of the accident and rescued the injured person.

The SEM has mobilized a medical helicopter, a ground unit and a psychological support team, and the members of the GRAE The companion of the injured hiker has been evacuated and another group of four people who were in the same area, all unharmed.

The Mossos d’Esquadra They have activated five patrols and the Muntanya Intervention Unit (UIM), which has taken charge of the reports and has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the incident.