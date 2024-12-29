The Civil Guard has recovered the lifeless bodies of one 42 year old woman who suffered a fainting while hiking and a 48 year old hunter with severe trauma from a fall while hunting with his son in the upper part of Alto de Bedón, in the Burgos town of Espinosa de los Monteros.

At around 3:45 p.m. this Saturday, the COS of the Burgos Civil Guard Command received a notice to help a woman who had fainted while hiking in the Bernacho Valley, Espinosa de los Monteros (Burgos).

Shortly after, the agents arrived at the scene along with the rescue helicopter and firefighters, although despite the fact that the health personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation for at least an hour, the woman finally died.

Judicial Police specialists from the Civil Guard took charge of the proceedings and, after removing the body, they transported it along with a patrol and members of the Espinosa de los Monteros Firefighters team to a suitable place for its collection by the services. . forensics.









On the other hand, around 4:30 p.m., a notice was received at the COS of the Civil Guard Command because a man had suffered a fheavy fall while hunting with his son in the upper part of Alto de Bedón, in Espinosa de los Monteros (Burgos).

Found in an area with difficult access

Despite the difficulties in locating them due to the lack of telephone connection and the steepness of the terrain, since they were on a rock located at the top of the slope of difficult access and dangerous geographical conditionsthe civil guards were able to access the place together. to health services, as reported by the Armed Institute in a statement collected by Europa Press.

The doctor confirmed the death of the man there, which would be compatible with the tcraniocerebral trauma produced by the strong fall, from that moment on, Civil Guard specialists from the Judicial Police took charge of the proceedings, carrying out the Ocular Technical Inspection and pertinent proceedings.

But, due to the difficulty of the terrain, the team of specialists in mountain rescues of the Civil Guard (Greim) based in Ezcaray (La Rioja).

At night, around 10:15 p.m., they completed the transfer of the body to a safe area, where it was picked up by funeral personnel for transfer to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Burgos where the autopsy will be performed.