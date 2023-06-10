At Highland Song was introduced on video at Tribeca Games Spotlight 2023. Developed by inkle, the 80 Days team, the game is presented as a platform-based adventure set in the Scottish highlands.

It was not a reveal, that of A Highland Song: the title had already been made official in recent months, although it does not yet have a exit date official on PC and Nintendo Switch. On this occasion, however, the developers were able to talk in detail about this production.

Some of the authors talked about how the game is inspired by their experience in Scotland, and the fact that they tried to work on the atmospheres also in terms of sound design and soundtrack, made with traditional Scottish instruments and sounds.