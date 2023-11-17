The Sharjah City Municipality announced the allocation of joint committees, specialized work teams, and heavy and light machinery, in preparation for the rainy season, and to deal with weather conditions with high efficiency, as the committees supervise all areas of the city of Sharjah, which have been divided into sectors, to deal immediately with emergency situations and water accumulations according to previously prepared plans. The municipality also increased its readiness to receive comments and reports through the call center, which operates around the clock.

The Director General of the Municipality and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Rain Emergencies, Obaid Saeed Al-Tunaiji, confirmed that the municipality has formed the Supreme Committee for Rain Emergencies, followed by five specialized committees to work on implementing plans and work related to emergency situations, following up on work continuity with high capacity and efficiency, and taking technical measures to reduce rainwater accumulations. Especially on main roads and streets, which enhances the flow of traffic, monitors the full readiness of all teams, develops strategic plans, and achieves the highest degree of response.

Al-Tunaiji explained that the municipality is highly prepared to deal with rainfall, as it has provided 96 tanks, 220 mobile pumps, and three “dam” vehicles, which operate with high operational capacity and efficiency. The municipality had also previously conducted the necessary maintenance work for the tanks and the necessary equipment and machinery. In addition to the readiness to provide the work teams with tanks and other equipment if the need arises.

Al Tunaiji stated that the municipality has worked to establish 59 basins to collect rainwater in various areas of the city of Sharjah, where pumps withdraw the collected water and pump it directly into these basins in a way that enhances the flow of traffic and speed of completion, indicating that the municipality is making the public aware of the need to take caution during… Rainfall, and do not approach these basins.

He confirmed that the cleaning of about 25,000 rainwater drainage holes has been completed, as part of its ongoing preparation, as these openings receive continuous follow-up and are cleaned permanently before and after the rain, in a way that maintains their role in the drainage process, as these openings are subject to blockages due to… Accumulation of dust, tree debris, etc.

In turn, the Municipality of Al Hamriyah reacted very efficiently to the recent weather condition that the country was witnessing due to rainfall, as the teams working in the municipality worked around the clock to monitor the weather situation and implement carefully prepared proactive plans to deal with the heavy rains.

The municipality has implemented technical measures to reduce rainwater accumulation to enhance the flow of traffic.