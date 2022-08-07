Sharjah (WAM)

The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, issued a decision to form a higher committee for the “Kanf” Child Home Project, which was established to provide a single institutional umbrella concerned with procedures for providing protection and care for children who are subjected to abuse in all its forms. Providing legal, psychological and social support for them to be the first home for the child in the country, the Arab world and the region.

Hanadi Al Yafei

According to the decision, the committee is chaired by Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department, and includes in its membership: Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Head of the Sharjah Public Prosecution Office, Dr. Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi, President of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance, and Major General Saif Al Zari, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Afaf Al Marri, Head of the Department of Social Services, Dr. Fatima Al Khamiri, Director of the Forensic Medicine Department, Dr. Safia Al Khaja, Director General of Al Qassimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children, Moudhi Al Shamsi, Head of the Family Development Centers Department, and Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Head of the Child Protection Unit at the Emirates Education Foundation schoolhouse. Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for the “Kanf” Child Home Project, said that the “Kanf” project is an unprecedented qualitative step in the care and protection of children, founded and supported by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, and “Kanf” seeks to provide a qualitative and safe umbrella. All the competent authorities in this regard within the Emirate of Sharjah gather under one roof, investing in this our local expertise and a pioneering legislative system in the field of child protection at the level of the Emirate and the Emirate of Sharjah, to establish a mechanism based on integration, flexibility and inspiration from successful experiences in this field. And she continued: We studied global experiences in the field of child protection, and then worked on formulating the project in the form and manner that suits the Emirate of Sharjah and the Emirati society, and we will also work with the partners in the “Kanf” project to provide an integrated protection package for children who are subjected to abuse, through a higher application. Standards of protection and support, to make this project one of the most important and inspiring steps that guarantee children a safe life and healthy development.