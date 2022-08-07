The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, issued a decision to form a higher committee for the “Kanaf Child Home” project, which was established to provide a single institutional umbrella concerned with the procedures for providing protection and care for children who are subjected to abuse in all its forms, and to provide Legal, psychological and social support for them, to be the first home for the child in the country, the Arab world and the region.

The decision comes as a continuation of the continuous efforts made by the Emirate of Sharjah over the past 40 years, to provide the highest Emirati and international standards that are child and family friendly, and to support all legislation concerned with the care and protection of children and to ensure their upbringing in sound conditions.

Under the decision, the Committee is chaired by the Director of the Child Safety Department, Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, and includes in its membership: the head of the Sharjah Public Prosecution Office, Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, the President of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance, Dr. Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi, and the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari, The Head of the Department of Social Services, Afaf Al-Marri, the Director of the Forensic Medicine Department, Dr. Fatima Al-Khamiri, the Director General of Al Qassimi Hospital for Women, Childbirth and Children, Dr. Safia Al Khaja, the Head of the Family Development Centers Department, Moudhi Al Shamsi, and the Head of the Child Protection Unit at the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Dr. Hessa Kaabi.

The decision set the goals of the committee to oversee the implementation of the agreement to establish the “Kanf” project, and to ensure compliance with all standards specified in accordance with the joint agreement between the competent authorities to manage and operate the project, in addition to forming an executive committee selected by the project’s higher committee to manage the internal operations tasks in the child’s home.

Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department, Chairperson of the Higher Committee for the Children’s Home Project “Kanf”, said: “The (Kanf) project is an unprecedented qualitative step in the care and protection of children, founded and supported by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, and (Kanf) seeks to provide an umbrella Quality and safety brings together all the competent authorities in this regard within the Emirate of Sharjah under one roof, investing in this our local expertise and a pioneering legislative system in the field of child protection at the level of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, to establish a mechanism based on integration and flexibility and drawing inspiration from successful experiences in this field.” .

Al Yafei added that “the Kanaf project is completely new with its mechanism of action, and is the first of its kind at the state and Arab level, but the legislation in which it operates is entirely derived from the legislation and laws of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, which put children, their protection and care at the forefront of its priorities in legislation and implementation, and with the issuance of this decision. The Child House project has reached the stage of official launch to begin its work.

Al Yafei continued: “We studied global experiences in the field of child protection, and then worked on formulating the project in a form and manner that suits the Emirate of Sharjah and the Emirati society, and we will also work with the partners in the (Kanf) project to provide an integrated protection package for abused children, through Applying the highest standards of protection and support, to make this project one of the most important and inspiring steps that guarantee children a safe life and healthy development.”

