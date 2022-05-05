Singapore has always caught the attention of tourists due to its natural scenic beauty as well as its modern lifestyle in the city. Another major reason why many tourists head toward Singapore is the adventure games and activities offered here. Whether it is the watersport, forest safari, or options such as bungee jumping, Singapore is always all set to offer you the best experience that is worth the visit. When you return home, you have loads of memories to cherish and narrate to your friends and family.

When it comes to adventure activities such as bungee jumping, it is ideal to look for the best options such as in Sentosa. Sentosa in Singapore offers a perfect experience to those who wish to explore and enjoy such daring activities. While you need to be ready to take the challenge, you do not have to worry about the safety measures while you take the jump.

The instructors at the spot are highly trained to offer you the best guidance and also take special care to avoid any kind of mishappening.

So, are you getting excited to experience your bungee jumping experience in Sentosa? Here are some more details to excite you even more.

Bungee Jump

Once you have reached Singapore, you need to know the actual location of bungee jumping so that you do not have to waste time searching for it. Bungee Jump Sentosa is the most famous option to go for. Sentosa is an island in Singapore by the Siloso Beach where all such adventure activities take place.

Whether you are interested in bungee jumping, or any other options such as skywalk or others, Sentosa is a perfect destination that you can go for.

Bungee Jump Timing

You need to know the right timing when the bungee jumping activities are open and active. On weekdays i.e., Monday, Thursday, and Friday, the spot is open from 1:30 pm till 7 pm. But if you are planning for the weekends, you will get an extra one hour because, on Saturdays and Sundays, the spot is open from 12:30 pm to 7 pm.

Bungee jumping and other activities are closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. So, make sure to plan accordingly so that you do not have to face disappointment.

Other Options Available

As mentioned above, there are many other adventure activity options also available apart from bungee jumping. While bungee jumping from a height of 47 meters is for strong-hearted individuals, there are also some other options for the others. So, what are these other options that you can enjoy?

Skybridge – It is a huge sky bridge with some sections that are see-through for added adventure. This 40 meters bridge is a sure option for those who are not brave enough to take the adventures of bungee jumping.

Giant Swing – If you have the dare to take the bungee jumping challenge, then you can also take up the option of getting in the giant swing. This giant swing swings at a speed of 120 km/hour and will offer an amazing view of the Siloso Beach.

The Ticketing:

It is ideal to take a note of the ticket details before you decide to reach up to the location for bungee jumping. For experiencing the thrill of bungee jumping, you need to pay a ticket price of $89 per person.

On the other hand, the ticket price per person for the giant swing is $59 while the cost for walking through the skywalk per person is $15.

Make sure to check out the ongoing deals online so that you can get a discount on the prices of the tickets.

Booking Essentials:

Apart from knowing the bungee jumping timings and the tickets, it is also important to know some of the booking essentials.

After you have purchased the ticket for bungee jumping or any other activity, you need to book a time slot and complete the reservation.

You can buy tickets and make the reservations well in advance but make sure that you redeem your ticket before 90 days of the purchase.

Have you always been thrilled to go for a bungee jumping experience? Nothing is better than the Sentosa location in Singapore. Just go for it and get the adrenaline rush that you have been craving.