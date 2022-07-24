A senior US congressional delegation met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday and promised to try to ensure continued support in the war against Russia.
The delegation included Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, the latest in a series of high-profile US visitors to Ukraine.
“The United States, along with its allies and partners around the world, has stood by Ukraine by providing economic, military, and humanitarian assistance,” the delegation said in a statement.
“We will continue to look for ways to support President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people as effectively as possible while maintaining their courageous stance,” he added.
