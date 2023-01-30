The Moroccan official’s remarks, which came in the wake of Thursday’s cabinet meeting, came in the midst of Rabat and Madrid’s preparations for the high-level meeting that will take place on February 1-2..

It is expected that the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, will accompany 12 ministers on his official visit to preside over the high-level Spanish-Moroccan meeting.

And the Spanish news agency “Efi” revealed that during the meeting, about 20 bilateral agreements will be signed in several fields.

“new stage”

According to observers, the visit of the Spanish delegation to Morocco “will be tantamount to turning the page on the dispute between Morocco and Spain,” as relations between the two countries witnessed major diplomatic spasms after Madrid received the leader of the Polisario Front, for hospitalization on its soil.

Last April, Morocco and Spain signed a joint agreement that ended the crisis and paved the way for the resumption of high-level meetings between the two countries, which had been suspended for years..

Looking forward to the next stage, the King of Spain, Felipe VI, affirmed, on Wednesday, that the upcoming high-level meeting between Morocco and Spain “will enable the deepening of broad bilateral relations.”

He added, “This meeting, which has not been held since 2015, will allow the deepening of our wide-ranging bilateral relations, in order to work together on stronger foundations.”“.

King Felipe VI also indicated that the meeting “comes in the context of the road map agreed upon last April”, on the occasion of the visit of the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, to Morocco at the invitation of King Mohammed VI..

Common interests

Interacting with the topic, the researcher at the Independent University of Madrid, Mohamed El Rouen, considered that “in addition to the traditional files such as immigration, trade exchange and terrorism, there is the file of security coordination and its development to include what is judicial, which goes beyond coordination between public prosecutions and the judicial police.”

He explained, in statements to “Sky News Arabia,” that “this requires achieving consensus within its medium limits at the level of criminal procedure, such as the rights of defense from the first hour of arrest, theoretical custody, pretrial detention, and criminal law, as well as checking some concepts, such as the concept of terrorism, which poses major challenges to the two countries and the world, as well as financing terrorism and money laundering.

In the same context, the expert on Moroccan-Spanish relations highlighted that “there is a challenge to reconsider the contents and provisions of the cooperation agreement signed between the two countries in the early 1990s, which came in a different context.”

He continued, “We are facing a strategic shift today linked to the Spanish recognition of the autonomy plan for the Moroccan Sahara, which is a major shift in the position of Spain, which was previously an incubator of the Polisario.”

Support the socialists

Morocco followed with interest the position of the Spanish government, which tweeted outside the flock of the European Parliament. Last week, Prime Minister Sanchez admitted that it was “appropriate” for Madrid and the European Union to maintain “the best relations” with Morocco to control migration flows..

Under the dome of the Spanish Congress, in the context of his interaction with the parties’ questions, Sanchez presented “data indicating the importance of these good relations” before the Rabat meeting next week between Spain and Morocco, during the first joint summit of its kind since 2015..

In this regard, Al-Rouine indicated that the Socialist deputies supported Morocco and voted against the resolution that condemned Rabat on a legal level, in contrast to the Podemos party, which is known for its positions that greatly tired the Sanchez government, and embarrassed it with Morocco..

The analyst pointed out that “members of the Popular Party did not vote at all, but rather lined up with the government in order to preserve Spain’s interests with Morocco, unlike the parties affiliated with the party.” “Renew Europe” within the European Parliament, whether Spanish or otherwise”.

Trade and immigration

It should be noted that commercial transactions between Spain and Morocco rose to nearly 10 million euros, up 33 percent from last year, according to figures recently revealed by the Spanish Prime Minister.

Also, in 2022, migration flows from Morocco towards Spain have declined, unlike what happens in other migration routes..

Sanchez stated that “immigration from Morocco to Spain decreased by 25.6 percent,” noting, according to data from the European agency “Frontex”, a decrease of 21 percent in Andalusia, and 31 percent in the Canary Islands..