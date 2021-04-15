Today, Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen received the first dose of an emerging coronavirus vaccine.

The 62-year-old European High Commissioner celebrated the event and posted a picture of her on Twitter receiving the vaccine.

Read also … European leaders receive AstraZeneca vaccine to encourage their fellow citizens

“I am very happy that I received the first dose of the” Covid-19 “vaccine today … The pace of vaccinations will accelerate, with the acceleration of deliveries in the European Union,” the president of the executive arm of the European Union wrote.

Van der Line received a dose of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine against “Covid-19”.

Today, it was the role of the High Commissioner to receive the vaccine, according to the rules of the vaccination campaign in Belgium, according to her spokesperson.

Seven of the 27 European Commissioners have now been vaccinated, the spokesman added.

“The faster we get vaccinated, the faster we can control the pandemic,” wrote the German official in the European Union.