Machine. In sports such as motorcycling or motor racing, the skill of the athlete does not only determine the winner of a race. Other external elements are at stake, such as vehicles and their bodywork. The string of the rackets does not win sets nor does the sticks score goals or the bats determine the number of ‘home runs’, as if instead motorcycles or cars in the aforementioned sports help to win championships, that is why the best teams They are the ones competing for the title. Something similar happens at Espanyol, which undoubtedly has a Ferrari as a guarantee.

San Diego. Because the bodywork of Espanyol was the one that helped him win against Oviedo, in a thick game, stuck, which in the collective ideology is summarized in the terms Second Division. The parrots did not make merits, who failed to prevail in the first half or in the game or in the areas, and they had Diego López as the best player, when he got at least two saving hands. But its displacement helped it accelerate as the coin fell on its side just when everything seemed doomed to 0-0. Pedrosa’s bike started to anticipate and cause a penalty. And the luxurious RdT, who finished with two points in the eyebrow, did the rest, touched by that magic wand that has made him score 75 goals in 194 official matches in his career. Like a car that you keep in the garage just to show off on special occasions.

Strategy. With this guarantee, and waiting for the squad to close, it seems that this will be Vicente Moreno’s recipe in games especially away from the RCDE Stadium: be orderly, solid, not make mistakes and hope that in those 90 minutes the goal appears. Espanyol doesn’t have to be the best driver. You just have to take advantage of the quality, not take a wrong step and hope that the nature of the game does the rest. Normally, the best bodies take the podium if they are not wrong.

Key week. Between so much acceleration and the smell of tires, it is indisputable that Espanyol faces a decisive week in the configuration of its squad. The market closes in seven days and there are many unknowns. Players like Diego, Calero, Mérida, Embarba or Wu Lei are being the most regular and outstanding, with more lights than shadows. Puado, Miguelón or Melendo have also added, like Dídac. Doubts loom over Cabrera, Roca, Darder, David López and especially RdT, who managed to score seven months later. It will also depend on them and on the substitutes they leave for the bodywork to remain high-end. That would be a great help. Ride like a Seat or a Mercedes, the Espanyol’s engine is the fastest on the circuit.