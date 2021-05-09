Afghan officials said on Sunday that the death toll from the explosion in front of a school in the capital, Kabul, has risen to 58, while doctors are struggling to provide medical care to about 150 injured.

The blast rocked the Dasht Barji neighborhood, which occurred on Saturday night, which is dominated by Shiites in Kabul.

A witness told Reuters that all of the victims, except for seven or eight people, were students who were returning home after the completion of the study.