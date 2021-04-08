The head of the Polisario Front (pro-independence) gendarmerie died in an attack with a Moroccan drone in the disputed territory of Western Sahara, a senior Saharawi military official reported this Thursday morning.

“The commander of the national gendarmerie, the martyr Adaj el Bendir fell on Tuesday in the field of honor, where he was on a military mission in the liberated area of ​​Rouss Irni, in Tifariti”, a town located in the north of the territory that is under control of the Polisario, the Saharawi Defense Ministry had previously announced in a statement published by the official SPS press agency. The SPS agency shortly afterwards withdrew the statement from its page without giving explanations.

Adaj el Bendir, who was born in 1956 and joined the Polisario Front in 1978, died as a result of “an attack by a (Moroccan) drone,” a Saharawi military official told AFP, who requested anonymity.

Bendir had just “participated in an attack in the Bir Lehlou area against the wall” of sand that separates the two camps along more than 1,000 kilometers in Western Sahara, the official said.

“A few hours later, a hundred kilometers from the place of the attack on the Moroccans, a drone killed the chief of the gendarmes in the Tifariti region. He died in liberated Sahrawi territory, “he added.

The circumstances of this death are, however, unclear, as some unconfirmed information attributed it to a drone attack in the Touizgui region, in southern Morocco. At the moment it was not possible to officially confirm the information in Rabat.

It would be the first time that the Moroccan army has resorted to a drone attack in the conflict that has opposed it for decades to the Sahrawi independence movement. Officially, no information has been leaked about the purchase of drones by Morocco.

Brahim Ghali, alleged target of the attack



For its part, the Far-Maroc forum, an unofficial Facebook account of the Moroccan armed forces, assures that “several leading elements” of the Polisario, including the head of the gendarmerie, “have died” in an operation of the Moroccan army after “suspicious movements of Polisario leaders inside the security zones”. The head of the independence movement Brahim Ghali “survived” the Moroccan operation, adds the generally well-informed forum, without giving further details.

After nearly thirty years of ceasefire, hostilities between the Polisario and Morocco resumed in mid-November as a result of the deployment of Moroccan troops in a security zone in the extreme south of Western Sahara to expel the independentists who were blocking the only commercial highway to West Africa as, according to them, it is illegal.

For the first time in decades, the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army (ALPS) and Moroccan forces have staged skirmishes, according to the Defense Ministry of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

The Polisario, which proclaimed the SADR in 1976, continues to demand the holding of a referendum planned by the UN at the time of the signing of the ceasefire among the belligerents in 1991. Morocco, which controls around 80% of this enormous territory desert, proposes a plan of autonomy under its sovereignty.