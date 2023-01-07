Although the fats associated with weight gain are apparent and its negative repercussions on health are easy to identify, there is a type of fat that is considered the “silent and hidden enemy” of man, as it invades his body and threatens his life directly, with the possibility that no symptoms will appear.

The talk here is about blood fats, which, if exceeded, turn into a “hidden killer.”.

Hereditary or acquired disease

In this regard, the former head of the Health Committee in the Lebanese Parliament, Assem Araji, clarifies a number of points in his interview with Sky News Arabia:

What are the reasons?

This health problem may be caused by either a genetic or acquired factor, from a diet rich in fats, saturated oils, and fatty foods.

Whoever has the disease genetically, his treatment is more difficult than others, and he may suffer heart attacks at an early stage, according to Araji.

As for the nutritionist, Lana Fayed, she confirms that it often results from an unhealthy lifestyle, whether in terms of the quality of food or in terms of lack of movement.

No warning signs or symptoms

Araji, a cardiologist, explains, “The problem lies in the fact that a person who suffers from a high level of fat in the blood may not show striking warning signs or symptoms, especially in the early period.”

And he continues: “Most people do not realize that they suffer from this health problem, which lurks in their body silently, hence the need to conduct periodic blood tests to check the level of fat and treat this problem if it exists, whether through medication or through exercise and diet.” healthy”.

Solutions

Fayed explained in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the high level of fats in the blood may also result from “hereditary diseases that cause the production of large amounts of cholesterol from the liver, or a decrease in the body’s ability to get rid of harmful cholesterol.”

In this regard, she clarified a number of important points: