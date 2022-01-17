Investigators used a hidden camera to film a 58-year-old nurse who works at a vaccination center in Palermo.

A video clip published by the British newspaper, The Guardian, showed the nurse emptying the content of a needle containing the Covid-19 vaccine outside the arm of the person who is supposed to receive the vaccination.

According to the Italian police, the nurse was arrested on charges of forgery, and for refraining from giving approved vaccines to prevent the Corona virus.

And Italian police sources had told local media that anti-vaccinators were paying up to 300 euros for the “green pass”, which the government imposed last December as a condition of entry to cinemas, gyms, nightclubs, stadiums and restaurants.

Italy recorded 149,512 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, compared to 180,426 cases on Saturday, and the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308.

Italy has also recorded 141,104 deaths related to the Corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020, which is the second largest number in Europe after Britain and the ninth in the world, knowing that the number of recorded infections in the country is 8.71 million cases, according to what “Reuters” reported.