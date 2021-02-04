The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced two maids to three months in prison, and fined the first 20 thousand dirhams for stealing from the house of her European employers, and a hidden surveillance camera revealed it, while the other was a debtor of stealing jewelry and possessions worth 8,000 dirhams from her Gulf maid.

In the details of the first case, the victim (a European resident) decided to take a measure to verify the behavior of his maid, after seven years during which he suffered the disappearance of sums of money belonging to him and his wife from the house, so he resorted to installing surveillance cameras without her knowledge to discover after many years that she was systematically stealing them. The total stolen sums, which he mentions during the last period before her case was revealed, amounted to about 20 thousand dirhams, so he informed the Dubai police, who arrested her and referred her to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Criminal Court for theft.

The owner of the house (the victim) said that he suspected his maid in light of the disappearance of money repeatedly from his wallet and his wife’s wallet, and he had no evidence of his maid’s involvement in theft, so he installed hidden surveillance cameras until he investigated her, and he saw her twice as she was stealing money from his wallet His wife, and once she was stealing from his wallet, on different days, pointing out that he had been exposed to these crimes repeatedly for seven years, and the total money stolen from them was about 20 thousand dirhams, while the accused admitted stealing 1000 dirhams.

In the second case, the criminal court ruled the imprisonment of a maid, after convicting her of stealing money and jewelry valued at about 8000 dirhams.

The victim (Gulf) said, in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that she noticed some sums of money and gold jewelry had disappeared some time ago, and another maid told her that she placed 200 dirhams under her pillow and did not find her, which raised her suspicions about the accused, and added that she sent her maid to her father’s house. Then she searched their locker and found in the defendant’s wardrobe an amount of 3215 dirhams and jewelry belonging to her that had been lost for some time. By her question, she acknowledged that she had seized the gold as it was old and broken.





