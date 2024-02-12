The source said, “An Israeli raid targeted Hezbollah's link in the town of Maroun al-Ras,” which is a name the party gives to its local officials in the towns located within its sphere of influence.

The strike resulted in the local official being “severely and critically injured, after which he was transferred to the hospital for treatment,” according to the source.

An Agence France-Presse photographer in the town reported that the car was damaged, most likely penetrated by a missile and created a hole in its roof.

The National News Agency reported earlier that “an enemy march targeted a car near Bint Jbeil Governmental Hospital” and led to “injuries,” without any additional details.

The Civil Defense of the Al-Resala Scouts Association, an ambulance organization linked to the Amal Movement, an ally of Hezbollah, reported that an injured person had been transferred to a hospital in the area.

This is the third time in less than a week that Israel has been accused of targeting cars without causing deaths.

Targeting the south and Palestinian factions

For its part, the “Jerusalem Brigades”, the military wing of the Jihad organization, announced in a statement on Monday evening the killing of Muhammad Musa Faris al-Mallaq, known as “Abu Jihad”, and Suleiman Shehadeh Suleiman, nicknamed “Abu Talib”, who were killed on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

On Saturday, Hamas leader Basil Saleh, who is in charge of a recruitment unit in the occupied West Bank, according to a Lebanese security official, survived an Israeli strike that targeted his car in the town of Jadra, about 40 kilometers from the Israeli-Lebanese border, in the second targeting outside the southern border area. Since the start of the escalation of the war in Gaza.

The strike led to the death of two people, one of them a civilian, at a time when Hezbollah mourned one of its members from the town's population.

On Thursday, a Hezbollah military official was “seriously” injured as a result of a similar Israeli strike that targeted his car in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Several towns in southern Lebanon were subjected to Israeli raids on Monday, according to photographers from Agence France-Presse and the National Agency.

Avichay Adraee, speaking on behalf of the Israeli army, said in a comment on the He pointed to the “destruction of several infrastructure” belonging to the party in Al-Adissa and Khiam, in addition to “attacking two military buildings and a military site” in the towns of Tair Harfa Al-Jebin and Maroun Al-Ras.

In Tir Harfa, according to the National Agency, the Israeli strike targeted a house, seriously wounding two people.

In the evening, the National Agency reported a raid targeting the town of Taloussa in the Marjayoun district. On Monday, Hezbollah mourned four of its fighters.

Since the start of the escalation, at least 242 people have been killed in southern Lebanon, including 176 Hezbollah fighters and 30 civilians, including three journalists, according to a tally compiled by Agence France-Presse. In Israel, the army counted the deaths of nine soldiers and six civilians.