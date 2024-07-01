A drone strike by the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah wounded 18 Israeli soldiers in the Rawiya barracks north of the Golan Heights, the army announced in a statement on Sunday.

The attack leaves one of the highest numbers of victims of an attack on the divide in recent months, sOf the 18, only one of them was in serious condition, while the rest had minor injuries.

All were taken to a nearby hospital, the military said. “Fighters of the Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah) launched an airstrike with a squadron of drones against the headquarters of the armored battalions of the 188th Brigade in the Rawiya barracks,” the pro-Iranian militia wrote in a statement claiming responsibility for the strike against Israeli forces.

Smoke bursts over the northern Israeli city of Metulla from cross-border rockets launched by Hezbollah from the Lebanese side, as seen from the village of Khiam, Lebanon, June 26, 2024.

On Sunday, Hezbollah launched nine attacks against different territories in northern Israel, as violence between the militia and the army escalates, raising fears of an open war between the parties.

The armed forces, for their part, shelled various military positions of the militia in southern Lebanon throughout the day, “including a Hezbollah observation post in the Markaba area and a launch pad in the Ayta ash Shab area “, from which a projectile was launched against Israel today.

The group led by Hassan Nasrallah announced today the death of three of its fighters, identified as Jalal Ali Daher, Nasrat Hussein Shuqair and Hussein Mohamed Suwaidan, without providing details on the circumstances of their deaths.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its highest peak of tension since 2006 with an intense exchange of fire since October, which has claimed the lives of more than 500 people, the majority on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed at least 326 militia casualties, some in Syria, while on the Israeli side about 25 lost their lives.

Hostilities on the divide began on October 8, the day after the war broke out in the Gaza Strip, in solidarity between Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamist militias in the enclave. The exchange of fire has intensified greatly in recent weeks, raising fears of an open war between the parties.

