The condition of heterocliteto which the reflections with which Jesús Fernandez-Miranda regularly gave us, corresponds to the behavior and, above all, with the way of being and feeling that characterized our friend and partner, Jesus, responded. He was CEO Spanish SA, predecessor of Diario ABC SL

Because being heterogeneous means be open to any thought that is duly supported in real and objective argumentscapable of provoking the Autonomous and independent reflection from whom he issues his value judgment and does so regardless of the current that is more predominant at a certain moment.

People who are carriers of that common sensenot only are they looking for the balance In their convictions, but they have the rare virtue to place yourself at the midpoint between facing positions, to, thus, extract through your analysis, which results more sensible and convenient for the society of which they are part, regardless of whether it is thought that does not correspond to the particular initial vision that had on that matter.

That was the mission that his Father, Don Torcuato, was imposed for himself during the difficult democratic transition (today so unfairly denied) and has been by vocation, the spirit that has presided over the hybrid behavior of Jesus as a jurist and communicator









I have shared with him difficult negotiation moments in the workplace and has always been able to get out, using his Critical criteria And above all showing the loyalty necessary with the other party, from the understanding of their postulates, in order to deserve the I respect and the credibility of the opponent with respect to the positions he maintained at the table.

I feel your loss friend, and I am glad that we can keep your postulates alive through those heteroclite reflections that you have left us, which represent the open and heterogeneous position that you have maintained in front of the uniform and aligned positioning and identified in contrary and confronted postures, which move us more every day more of the sensible and effective solutions that we all need.

Rest in peace.