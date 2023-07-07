Goats resting on the sidewalk were filmed in Butovo, Moscow, the video was published in the Yuzhnoye Butovo M125 group of the social network “In contact with”.

“If you are from Butovo, then a meeting with them is inevitable,” wrote the author of the video, the footage of which shows a dozen artiodactyls. They lie on the asphalt and grass of the lawn, bask in the sun and are not at all afraid of passers-by.

“Cute”, “Contact Zoo. The only free one in the world”, “They have a halt”, “The poor things are tired”, “They think that we walk their paths. There are more and more of them”, “Our beauties. We are visiting them”, “I see such people every day on the way to work at the wheel, only there are not enough goats,” commented netizens.

