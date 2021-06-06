A herd of 15 wild Asian elephants are roaming the outskirts of Kunming, the provincial capital, the local government of southwest China’s Yunnan Province said on Sunday.

The field headquarters that tracks the elephant herd said that the herd traveled another 12.1 km during the past 24 hours, as of 3:10 p.m. last Saturday, to reach Xiang Yi Autonomous Town in Jinning District of Kunming City.

The headquarters added that on Saturday, 14 drones were flown to track the herd, and 510 people and more than 110 vehicles were mobilized to block the road in front of the herd and direct it towards the southwest.

The elephants traveled about 500 km from their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture before arriving in Kunming on Wednesday night.