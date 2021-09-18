Alex Mordo was arrested for hiring a hitman to kill him, in order to get his son $10 million, the value of his life insurance policy.

According to the British newspaper, The Times, Alex has been charged with defrauding an insurance company, and planning to commit murder.

According to the British newspaper, the hitman with whom Alex plotted to kill him has also been identified by shooting him from a passing car.

The hitman was also charged with conspiracy to defraud an insurance company, assisted suicide, and drug possession.

Police in South Carolina did not reveal how they knew about Mordo’s plan, but said that the defendant’s lawyer had applied for release on $20,000 bail, to undergo drug addiction treatment after confirming that he had been using it for a long time.