“It is a cowardly attack,” Duque said in an official statement, adding that his security services had thwarted a “fatal threat.”“.

Duque was in the helicopter with the defense and interior ministers and with the governor of Norte de Santander province, which borders Venezuela..

The helicopter took off from the village of Sardinata and was heading to Cúcuta.

Cúcuta is the capital of Norte de Santander province, where drug-trafficking proceeds are fought over by members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) militia, others from a former Maoist rebellion, gangs and gunmen who defected from the FARC after its peace agreement with the government..

“We are not afraid of violence or acts of terrorism. Our country is strong and Colombia is strong enough to face this kind of threat,” the president said.“.

The US government “strongly” condemned the cowardly attack on the helicopter, while the European Union delegation in Colombia expressed its “total rejection” of this action.