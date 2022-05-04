According to the British “Sky News” network, the crew supervising the operation decided that the helicopter should abandon the missile, after about twenty seconds of capture, for safety reasons.

The operation was conducted by a company called “Rocket Lab”, which seeks to launch satellites using reusable “Electron” rockets.

This booster or “booster” rocket, which carried 34 satellites into orbit, on Tuesday, fell to Earth, after its speed slowed down by means of a parachute.

The crew was flying a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter at an altitude of 1980 meters, when the portable missile was caught via a parachute, through a “cable” receiver.

But the weight of the lifter missile was heavier and larger than what was observed in the tests, which forced the crew to let it fall into the Pacific Ocean, and then picked up a boat on the spot.

Peter Beck, who founded the company, said that picking up the lift rockets is very complex, because they are like “hypersonic bullets.”

He described the operation as a success, although the helicopter eventually had to let the missile fall to the ground, and then said the weight problem was not a major obstacle.

He added that the helicopter crew accomplished a very important capture process, but he was not satisfied with the issue of weight only, noting that an additional analysis will reveal more in the future.

Reusing rockets has become a big bet for space companies, because this technology would reduce costs by millions of dollars.