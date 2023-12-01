Friday, December 1, 2023, 10:52



| Updated 11:33 a.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A helicopter that was participating in the European Rotors fair, which was held between November 27 and 30 at IFEMA, crashed on the M-40 highway in Madrid shortly after taking off. The helicopter, which was returning to its base, is an Enstrom 280FX Shark with registration F-HPUX. The device has fallen at kilometer point 5,600 of the inner ring.

The first hypotheses indicate that a gust of wind caused the device to lose control and subsequently crash into one of the pillars of the bridge at that kilometer point on the highway.

There is a third slightly injured with small cuts, the driver of a vehicle that was traveling on M40. Right now @FirefightersMad carries out risk control after verifying that there is no fuel spill. ⤵️⤵️⤵️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VpsgddkbVv — Emergencies Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) December 1, 2023

Several fire crews from the Madrid City Council and Samur-Civil Protection have traveled to the scene. One of the occupants has left the device on his own feet, while the other has been rescued by firefighters. One suffers a mild head injury, while the other a possible femur fracture. Both have been taken to the hospital. There is a third injured, driver of a vehicle that was traveling on M-40, with very minor cuts from glass.

Due to the accident, all lanes have been closed on the M-40 in the outbound direction and traffic is being diverted onto nearby roads. One of the lanes in the direction of entry has also been cut, making circulation very complicated in the entire area.