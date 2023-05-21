“Today, at around 9 am, an MD-530 helicopter of the country’s air force, which was on a flight from Mazar-i-Sharif Airport towards Samangan, collided with an electricity pole,” the Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter.

In September, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a Taliban exercise in Kabul, killing its two pilots and a crew member.

During its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2012, the US military left aviation equipment, weapons and machinery worth billions of dollars after rendering them unfit for use.

The former government forces also transferred some helicopters to countries in Central Asia before the Taliban seized power in all parts of the country.

The Taliban succeeded in repairing some aircraft, including helicopters.

On August 31, the Taliban organized a large parade that included military equipment to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of the last American soldiers from the country.