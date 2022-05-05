Civil Protection volunteers from the Fortuna City Council and a helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies (DGSCE) joined this Thursday to search for a 78-year-old man, a resident of La Garapacha (Fortuna), of whom no There has been news since last Wednesday, when he went out to look for snails on the slopes of the Sierra de la Pila, in the municipality of Fortuna.

The search, by members of the Civil Guard and the Fortuna Local Police, began when the relatives of this person reported his disappearance last Wednesday night in the absence of news, according to sources from the Emergency Coordination Center. 112 of the Region of Murcia.