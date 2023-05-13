In the Bryansk region, a helicopter exploded and crashed and a Su-34 fighter crashed

An Mi-8 helicopter exploded and crashed near the city of Klintsy in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, and a Su-34 fighter also crashed. The wreckage of the vehicle has already been found at the crash site.

Mayor Sergey Evteev declaredthat there is no destruction during the crash, but the townspeople published photographs showing that the blades from the crashed helicopter damaged the fence of a private house. In addition, emergency services declaredthat there are several damaged houses.

The first reports of the crash came from local residents.

The video of the explosion was published in urban communities at 12:28 Moscow time. Subscribers of the Telegram channel “Overheard Klintsy” reported about a loud explosion.

Soon, the first photos from the area where the helicopter had crashed appeared, and a few minutes later, a video. Eyewitnesses managed to film the very moment of the explosion and footage of the fall of the burning wreckage of the aircraft.

When the helicopter crashed, a large funnel formed and the forest caught fire. Debris scattered over a large radius from the crash site.

Helicopter pilots killed, Klintsy resident injured in falling debris

It revealedthat there were two pilots, they died, their bodies have not yet been found.

We walked through the market, we hear a helicopter flying. We looked at the sky – it flies. Two minutes later the second one took off. We look – it lights up and falls sharply. People in the market ran aimlessly helicopter crash eyewitness

Also when debris falls to the ground suffered 51 year old woman. Her condition is not reported, it is only known that doctors are already helping her. The Russian woman was diagnosed with numerous burns.

Governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz reportedthat the victim was hospitalized.

Soon there was information about the crash of the Su-34

The Su-34 fighter jet crashed near the Ukrainian border. The pilot and navigator of the fighter-bomber failed to eject. Their bodies have already been found, and the crash site has been cordoned off.

Also reportedthat saboteurs may be involved in the crash of a helicopter and an airplane, the “Interception” plan was announced in the Klintsovsky district of the Bryansk region. The special services are also checking information that another Su-34 could have fallen in the Bryansk region.