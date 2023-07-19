The helicopter flies over the waters of the Eastern Pacific. Scrutinize the blue surface of the ocean with a magnifying glass, on the trail of a moving black spot that reveals the position of a school of tuna. The operation follows the same roadmap of the last two months: the aircraft finds the fish, alerts the crew of the Maria Delia and the ship sets course for the place. On July 12, however, something unusual happens. From the air, the pilots spot a small white catamaran, with a mast, but no sails. On the deck there is movement. A dog and a man who looks up at the sky, covers his face dazzled by the sun, signals for help.

Immediately, the helicopter pilots contacted the Maria Delia. The ship hastens to arrive. A boat loaded with sailors approaches the catamaran. He circles the ship several times to make sure it is not dangerous. The man and the dog approach to the side. He wears a brown vest and a shirt that was once white. On his head, a hat on top of a cap.

-Speak English?

“Yes sir, thank you very much,” the man says as he puts his hands to his chest.

-Are you OK?

“Thank you,” he repeats.

“We need to know if he has any drugs or weapons on board.

“No, I don’t have drugs or weapons.

-Sure?

—Yes, I’m sure, you can check anything […] I’ve been fishing here, surviving.

storms and ducks

The last time Tim Shaddock (54 years old, Sydney, Australia) sees land is a full moon night in the Sea of ​​Cortez. He set sail aboard his little white catamaran, the Hello Toa, 90 days ago, from the port of La Paz, in Baja California Sur, in western Mexico. His only company is Pretty, a dog that he adopted long ago in that same country. the sailors of the Maria Delia they are the first sign of human life the odd couple has seen in three months.

Shaddock is stunned, confused. He still isn’t quite sure what’s going on, but he can’t help but say thank you. “[Estaba] incredulous with our presence, I feel that he felt lost: he turned around, he saw us, his reaction was not even emotion”, one of the sailors who participated in the rescue, Orlando Zepeda, told this newspaper.

The crew loads Shaddock into the lifeboat after searching his vessel and making sure it’s hiding no weapons or drugs. The castaway is paralyzed, still not processing what is happening. She is located 1,200 miles (almost 2,000 kilometers) from the Mexican coast, in international waters. the last three months Pretty and he have survived by eating raw fish that he hunts with a harpoon, ducks that he catches when they land on the deck of the catamaran, and water that he collects when it rains, he confesses to the sailors. The only refuge Aloha Toa It is a small cabin, a kind of porch that gives a bit of shade.

When he is finally safe and sound on board the Maria Delia, breaks down in tears. There they practice first aid. He is dehydrated, malnourished, with signs of heat stroke. He has a scruffy white beard several months old, the kind that can only be seen on castaways in old pirate movies or in hippies somewhat late “His blood pressure was taken and the man was fine. He was just lacking food because he had been there for a long time, little by little he was recovering ”, summarizes Zepeda.

Shaddock is an experienced sailor. With the Aloha Toa he has already navigated other waters (“the boat is my life, my land”). This time she was looking to reach French Polynesia, a long journey, more than 6,000 kilometers across the open sea from the port of origin. But a storm came his way. First, he ripped out the candle. Then the motor stopped working. “Two disastrous coincidences”, sums up Antonio Suárez, president of Grupomar, the company that owns the tuna boat Maria Delia. “[Shaddock] I was strange, very scared, in a depression”, he adds.

Despite his thinness, his disorientation and bad appearance, the Australian is fine. The medical tests are favorable, it seems that there is nothing to worry about. “I saw the captain and the fishing boat. I can only be grateful. I’m alive, and I really thought I wasn’t going to be,” Shaddock says the day the maria delia docks in the port of Manzanillo, Colima, before the local press —and part of the international one, displaced to the place to cover their arrival.

“I feel fine, better than how I was.” The Pacific Ocean is a bit big […] I thought I wouldn’t make it [salir con vida], especially after the hurricane. There were many good days and many bad days. I tried to find happiness within myself. The hardest thing is fatigue. [En un naufragio] you are always fixing something. I was trying to find happiness within myself. And I discovered it alone, in the sea.

“A bohemian man, who likes nature”

Shaddock is a particular type. “A bohemian man, who likes nature,” Suárez defines him. The Australian was an athlete as a young man and an employee of the multinational technology company IBM. In the nineties, he was diagnosed with cancer. He began to treat himself with conventional medical remedies, but later decided to go for the most natural methods, in his own words. “Many are surprised by my seemingly opposite passions for technology: nature and natural healing. Actually, it’s all about technology for me, it’s just that nature has a deep built-in technology when you know how to apply it ”, he commented in an interview with the magazine The Raw Food Kitchenin 2013.

Trips like the one he is trying to make to French Polynesia are common in his life, although there is no record that he suffered any similar accident before. His shipwreck is “a very exceptional and very strange case,” explains Suárez. However, it is not the first time that one of the businessman’s boats finds other boats adrift. “The years that I have been fishing tuna we have had four or five cases of meeting people with a broken engine, a small yacht with a family…”, he elaborates. Once, one of his tuna boats came across a missile floating in the middle of the ocean. “That was complicated,” he jokes.

Providing assistance to ships adrift on the high seas is an obligation contained in the United Nations International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue. “With tuna fishing you cover many miles, international waters, and we are aware that we are exposed to running into single boats. As a human being, you always approach boats that you see like this to be able to rescue people who may be shipwrecked, it is normal, ”adds Zepeda.

“Then why do you think this shipwreck has become so famous?”

—For modernity.

He Maria Delia, with Shaddock on board, docks in the port of Manzanillo on Tuesday, July 18. The sailors have been at sea for two months. The Australian, about 90 days. He may not know it yet, but in that time his story has gone around the world and major international newspapers are scrambling to get an interview. Suárez, who has followed the rescue closely, with the same interest as the mainstream media, runs to meet the famous castaway: “I arrived in the morning, went to the ship and met Timothy. He hugged me. He was worried because he had no money and asked how much it would cost to save him. ‘Well, nothing, we are saving you for free’”.

At that time, Suárez still finds Shaddock “a bit incoherent in his things, I’m not saying he’s sick in the head, I attribute it to fear, anguish…”. Added to the happiness of arrival is the complication of bureaucratic procedures. Grupomar contacts the authorities a few days before, to start the protocols. The Australian Government, consulted by this newspaper, assures that it is providing consular assistance, although they affirm that due to “privacy obligations” it cannot comment further on the subject. The Charter of Consular Serviceswith which the country helps its citizens abroad, includes some facilities such as liaison with local authorities, hospitals and communication with family members.

the sailors of the Maria DeliaFor their part, they celebrate the rescue. Suárez invites the entire crew to lunch and they closely follow the news about Shaddock. Medical tests on the ground confirm that he is fine. It is not the only reason to celebrate: under the Australian’s catamaran they found a huge school of tuna. When the salvage operation concluded, the fishing began.

