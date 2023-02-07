The statement of the General Department of National Security said: “A group of delinquents from sub-Saharan Africa deliberately stormed a house in which a man and his wife (of African nationality) were present by force and assaulted them with solid materials for the purpose of theft.”

He added, “The criminals tied the husband with a rope and assaulted his wife, causing the latter to die, then they stole their mobile phones and an amount of money amounting to 1,600 Tunisian dinars.”

And the statement continued: “The matter was given the necessary importance by the security units of the Judicial Police Division in Ariana North, by conducting a number of investigations based on what was documented by the surveillance cameras surrounding the victim’s house, and 5 Africans were spotted fleeing, one of whom hid a large knife in the weeds.” “.

He added, “The knife was found, which the victim’s husband confirmed was the tool of the crime, and with the intensification of field investigations, it was possible to identify the identity of one of them, and from it to identify the rest who were arrested successively after their homes were raided, following coordination with the Public Prosecution.”

And he continued: By investigating with them, one of them admitted what was attributed to them, indicating that they were carrying out similar thefts of a number of Africans to use the money in preparation for crossing the maritime borders by stealth.

And the statement concluded: “With the consultation of the representative of the Public Prosecution, he authorized the detention of all parties for the purpose of “premeditated murder with precedent intent to steal,” and the research is continuing.