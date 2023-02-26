The French police found body parts belonging to Asia Maatouk in “Beaute Chaumont”, which is considered one of the most beautiful parks in Paris.
The authorities obtained a confession from Youssef Maatouk, Asia’s husband, who had committed the crime, and tried to hide evidence and parts of the body in the garden.
Shocking crime details
- The mother-of-three from Montreuil in the north-east of the French capital was reported missing with her phone turned off on February 6.
- More than a week later on February 13, a gardener in the park discovered a woman’s pelvis hidden in a plastic bag that had been thrown into a trash can.
- The police intervened and opened an investigation, during which they revealed Asia’s head in another garbage bag.
- The police identified the dead woman and discovered that the husband, who is of Algerian origin, is a former worker in a grocery store, and had been unemployed for months, while his wife was working in the field of charitable work, according to the British Daily Star newspaper.
- According to the neighbors, Maatouk’s family was popular in the area where they lived, and they were not at odds with anyone.
- During the investigations, Youssef confessed to killing his wife after a domestic dispute that got out of control, as he described it.
- Youssef’s lawyer, Dominique Minkov, told Le Parisien newspaper that his client is broken and in the end he is a human being with feelings, pointing out that the matter is up to justice.
- Minkoff said his client had no criminal record or any indications of being violent.
- The lawyer added that Youssef could not tell his children that he killed their mother and that he was responsible for this mistake, which he was not determined to do.
